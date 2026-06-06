Manchester United hold direct talks with AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Manchester United have been bolstered by a Champions League spot for next season after finishing third in the Premier League, and are looking to leverage European qualification as they hope to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

Offensive signings are expected without the club wanting to break the bank, and Italian journalist Pietro Prota has reported that the Red Devils have already held direct talks with AC Milan star Rafael Leao’s entourage.

Leao has admitted that he would look for a new challenge away from the San Siro in the summer and is not expected to cost an arm and a leg. His valuation on Transfermarkt is £43 million and that might be a fair indicator of Milan’s asking price.

While Leao’s agents are actively engaging in talks with his suitors as they hope to find the Portuguese international a new landing spot, it is expected that the player will wait until the end of the World Cup before deciding on his next venture.

Leao a top class signing for United

Rafael Leao is holding on until his World Cup participation with Portugal ends as a positive display in the United States would give him the bargaining power of his wage, while AC Milan would also be able to charge a premium for his servics.

Having said that, the 26-year-old promises to be a quality addition to the Manchester United side. He is an electric left winger, who particularly excels on the counter attack and in one-on-one situations, thanks to his elite dribbling.

The Milan wide man is also a very good finisher and can also create chances effectively in the final third. With Champions League experience under his belt, he can offer realistic competition to Matheus Cunha on the left flank.

It will be interesting to see how he does at the World Cup over the next four or five weeks, and a good impression could go a long way in convincing the Red Devils to materialise their interest in Rafael Leao.