Liverpool plot swoop to sign Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van de Ven, as per Football Insider.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, the 25-year-old has showcased his qualities in the Premier League, helping his side win the Europa League.

However, following Spurs’ poor performances in the recently concluded campaign, speculation surrounding the Dutchman’s future has been emerging in recent months.

Football Insider state that Liverpool are considering reinforcing the backline this summer and have identified the Tottenham star as a serious option.

However, Roberto De Zerbi considers Van de Ven as a key player of his project and doesn’t want to part ways with him. The defender still has a contract until 2029, so Tottenham aren’t in any rush to sell him. However, if a club like Liverpool’s stature make a formal approach, Van de Ven might be tempted to leave.

Van de Ven is a 6ft 4in tall left-footed centre-back, but is also comfortable in the left-back position. He mainly features as an LB for the Netherlands under Ronald Koeman.

The Spurs man is one of the quickest players in the world, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and excellent in defensive contributions.

Van de Ven to Liverpool

Van de Ven’s compatriot, Virgil Van Dijk, has been an undisputed starter in the LCB position for Liverpool over the years. However, he has reached the twilight of his career.

The 34-year-old showed signs of decline this season and has entered the final year of his current contract. So, it appears Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the former Southampton star.

Van de Ven is a top-class player and has proven his worth in the Premier League. He is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Van de Ven is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt; therefore, Tottenham are likely to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in on him.