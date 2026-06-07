Tottenham showing ‘serious interest’ in signing Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing ‘serious interest’ in signing Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as per Dutch outlet Soccer News.

Since moving to Anfield from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in 2023, the 27-year-old has won a Premier League title and a Carabao Cup trophy.

Although he displayed inconsistent performances this season, Arne Slot continued to use him regularly due to Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike’s fitness problems. In 52 appearances across all competitions, Gakpo scored nine goals and registered six assists.

Despite his recent poor form, the forward has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Soccer News report that following Slot’s departure, Gakpo is open to leaving Liverpool to take a new challenge in his career, and Tottenham are showing ‘serious interest’ in securing his services.

Spurs have already held talks with Liverpool and the player’s representatives behind the scenes in an attempt to convince the Reds to cash in and the forward to make the move.

Gakpo is valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. So, the Reds are likely to demand big money if they are forced to cash-in.

Gakpo to Tottenham

The Liverpool star is a 6ft 4in-tall right-footed left-winger, but Jurgen Klopp previously used him as a false nine. He is quick, strong, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Spurs currently have Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert as the only specialist left-wing options. However, Odobert is set to remain sidelined for an extended period due to a serious knee injury.

On the other hand, Tel is still very young and isn’t ready to help Tottenham achieve their ambitions. Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani can also provide cover on the left flank. However, Kolo Muani is likely to return to PSG at the end of his loan. So, the Lilywhites could do with upgrading this position.

Gakpo is a highly talented Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Anfield during this transfer window.