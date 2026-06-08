Chelsea reignite interest in Mike Maignan

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign France international shot-stopper Mike Maignan this summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

After playing a pivotal part in Lille’s fourth Ligue 1 title triumph, Mike Maignan secured a move to AC Milan in 2021, having recorded an outstanding 21 clean sheets in 38 appearances for the French side.

The goalkeeper settled seamlessly into Italian football, helping Milan lift the Serie A title during his first season at the club before later playing a key role in their Italian Super Cup success last campaign.

Interest from Chelsea emerged last summer, with reports suggesting the Blues explored a deal for the France international. However, talks eventually broke down after the two clubs failed to agree on his valuation.

Despite Milan’s struggles in the latter stages of the recently concluded season, which saw them slip to fifth in the standings, Maignan remained one of the club’s most consistent performers and a standout goalkeeper in the league. His 14 clean sheets ranked fourth-highest in Serie A, further highlighting his importance to the Rossoneri.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are considering a swoop for Maignan to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks in the summer.

Following last summer’s unsuccessful attempt, the Blues are now looking to reignite their interest in signing the 6ft 3in shot-stopper, Konur adds.

Shotstopper

In a boost to the London giants, the journalist adds that Maignan is keen on moving to the Premier League, with Chelsea now showing interest.

Ever since breaking the world record for a goalkeeper by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018, Chelsea have struggled to find a dependable long-term solution in goal.

Edouard Mendy arrived at Stamford Bridge two years later, before heading to Al-Ahli in 2023. Throughout that period, the club also recruited Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen, Gabriel Slonina, and Mike Penders to address the problem.

However, confidence in several of those options has been minimal. Penders stands out as the notable exception, with his rising reputation leading to growing recognition of him as a potential long-term first-choice goalkeeper.

For newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso, a move for Maignan would make considerable sense. The 30-year-old combines elite shot-stopping ability with the composure and distribution to excel in a possession-oriented system.

A move for Maignan also makes sense financially, as it’ll save the club from paying around his £17m Transfermarkt valuation by signing him on a free transfer when his contract runs out this month.