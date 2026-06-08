Chelsea & Arsenal make contact to sign Aleksandar Stankovic

Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly made contact to sign Aleksandar Stankovic, as per TEAMtalk.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Blues are set to start a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso’s guidance.

They currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Lavia and Essugo have had fitness problems, while Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away ahead of the summer window.

On the other hand, Santos is still very young and isn’t ready to help the West London club achieve their lofty ambitions yet. So, it appears Alonso is planning to sign a new midfielder this summer.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by Stankovic’s performances for Club Brugge, Chelsea registered their interest in purchasing him. They have even held talks to learn about the details of signing him.

Apart from the Blues, Arsenal also expressed their interest in him, and they have conducted checks on this deal. Moreover, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were in this race as well.

The player was even tempted to move to England. However, Stankovic joined Brugge from Inter Milan, and they have decided to bring him back by triggering the buyback clause.

Battle

Despite winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are said to be keen on signing a new midfielder this summer as Christian Norgaard struggled to find regular game time last term.

Stankovic, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield and box-to-box roles. He showcased his productivity last term, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old is the son of Inter legend Dejan Stankovic. He is technically sound, is efficient at taking set-pieces, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would have been a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Chelsea had either club purchased him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who the West London club and the North London club eventually opt to sign to strengthen the engine room during this offseason.