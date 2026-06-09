Tottenham preparing ‘concrete offer’ to sign Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Brazilian international centre-back Gleison Bremer from Juventus, according to Tuttojuve.

Bremer established himself as one of Serie A’s standout defenders during his spell with Torino, where a series of commanding displays for the Granata attracted interest from several leading European sides. After arriving from Clube Atlético Mineiro in 2018, he went on to make 110 appearances across four seasons.

Although several clubs were monitoring his situation, the Brazilian opted to remain in Turin, sealing a move to Juventus in 2022. Since then, he has remained an important figure in the Bianconeri’s defensive setup.

His spell in black and white has not been without difficulties, however. A succession of injuries has interrupted his progress, including a serious setback last season that restricted him to just eight appearances before bringing his campaign to a premature end.

After struggling with incessant injury concerns, Bremer gradually worked himself into an undisputed starter under Luciano Spalletti in the recently concluded campaign, featuring in 26 Serie A games and 31 in all competitions.

Citing Italian outlet La Repubblica, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus must comply with financial regulations, meaning they must raise funds through player sales and will ‘seriously consider’ offers for Bremer as part of the departures.

Bremer to Tottenham

One of the clubs looking to sign Bremer is Tottenham, according to the report, which claims that the north London club have expressed interest in signing the 6ft 2in centre-back.

Spurs are now looking to swiftly complete the deal, as the Italian outlet adds that the London club are preparing to submit a ‘concrete offer’ in the coming days.

While the eight-cap Brazilian international has a £50m release clause in his contract, Juventus are willing to consider lower offers, as per the report, which is a major boost to Tottenham.

After surviving relegation on the final day of last season, Spurs are the most ambitious sides this summer as they look to avoid a third successive 17th-place finish.

They have already completed deals for Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson and are in talks over a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

While depth is important, paying £50m for Bremer, who will not be a guaranteed starter if Van Hecke joins, is not the most logical move, especially given his injury history.