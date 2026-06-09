Arsenal hold ‘early discussions’ in attempt to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are expected to undergo a squad revamp in the summer transfer window and an offensive signing is believed to be gaining traction with goals and creativity having dried out at the latter stages of last season.

According to Alex Crook, the Gunners are interested in signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and have already commenced ‘early discussions’ as they attempt to get the English international’s transfer over the line.

Aston Villa could part company with Rogers this summer owing to their financial crunch, and are thought to be demanding a transfer fee in the range of 80 to 100 million during the summer, with Arsenal likely to have the willingness to pay the amount.

Rogers move a strong possibility

Morgan Rogers has been in contention to join a bigger Premier League side since the last few seasons but after winning the Europa League with Aston Villa this year, now might be the right time to move on to greener pastures.

With 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, he is arguably the most creative number 10 in the Premier League and can be add significant competition for Martin Odegaard, whose form and fitness have been concerning for much of the last year or so.

Arsenal will need to pay a massive sum to sign the 23-year-old, but his versatility to play in the attacking department coupled with very promising numbers in the Premier League for a number of seasons will given them the confidence to invest big.

It will be interesting to see what Mikel Arteta has in mind for Rogers in his playing eleven, in the sense that whether he prefers using the player as a number 10 ahead of Odegaard, or on the left wing, where there is massive room for improvement.

Rogers is currently at the World Cup with England, so chances are that his transfer to Arsenal might materialise after several weeks, once the Three Lions culminate their participation at the event.