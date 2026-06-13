Everton in talks to sign Harry Wilson

Everton have opened talks to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham on a free transfer this summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

Wilson has been one of Fulham’s most pivotal players since moving to Craven Cottage from Liverpool in the summer of 2021.

In 187 games so far, he has netted 36 goals and provided 46 assists for the West London outfit, which has been crucial to their retention of top-flight status since their promotion in 2022.

The 2024-25 campaign proved to be Wilson’s most productive season in the top flight, having been involved in 19 goal contributions in all competitions, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League alone, as the Cottagers enjoyed another impressive season.

With his contract in West London set to expire at the end of the month, several clubs are now looking to sign with Football Talk, citing reports revealing that Everton are ‘well placed’ to sign Wilson this summer.

It appears the Toffees are now accelerating efforts to thrash out a deal, as Sébastien Vidal reports in a new update that the Merseyside club have opened talks with the 29-year-old’s representatives to discuss his potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A player of Wisson’s qualities would ordinarily cost more than his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, but with his contract expiring, Vidal reports that Everton view his availability on a free transfer as a market opportunity.

Wilson to Everton

With two months left in the transfer window, interest in the versatile forward is expected to grow, and it’s no surprise the French journalist adds that Premier League rivals Aston Villa have also expressed interest in signing the Welsh international.

Interest in Harry Wilson comes as Everton look to build on an encouraging first campaign at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Under the guidance of David Moyes, the Toffees secured a 13th-place finish, ending the season just four points shy of the top eight.

Although clear signs of progress were evident throughout the campaign, the club’s hierarchy are aware that further strengthening will be required if they are to make a genuine push for European qualification next season.

As a result, the Merseyside club have been making bold moves in the market, with reports via Football Talk revealing that Everton have opened talks to sign Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

A move for Wilson makes sense, as he’ll be handing the manager a Premier League-proven player who can score, create and play in multiple positions for free.