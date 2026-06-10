Chelsea in pole position to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus on a free transfer

Chelsea are expected to show Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson the door prior to the start of next season, and that would create room for a centre forward to compete with Joao Pedro.

Italian source Tutto Juve has reported that the Blues are interested in signing Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window and are now the frontrunners to get a deal over the line.

Vlahovic was offered to Barcelona, Newcastle United and Real Madrid among others, but their unwillingness to meet his wage demands mean Chelsea are now well placed for his signing.

It remains to be seen how much Vlahovic exactly is asking, particularly considering his Juventus contract will expire at the end of June and he would be available to join the Blues on a free transfer.

Vlahovic a solid addition at Chelsea

Dusan Vlahovic’s career at Juventus has not gone as many would have expected but the 26-year-old remains a top quality striker nonetheless and having succeeded at Fiorentina, he promises to be a differential acquisition for Chelsea.

The Serbian international’s towering height of 6 ft 3 in makes him a strong aerial presence to convert crosses into the box, while his powerful left foot means he has strong shooting and finishing with the ability to keep his form consistent.

Given that all of Chelsea’s attackers barring Joao Pedro have failed to contribute effectively in the final third, Vlahovic would be a vital addition, particularly since he can co-exist with Pedro, who is also useful down the left flank or as a second striker.

Vlahovic is valued at 30 million on Transfermarkt, but his free signing makes the proposition of him joining the Londoners all the more attractive, so it might only be a matter of time before he agrees to personal terms with them.