Arsenal and Liverpool on ‘high alert’ as Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Bradley Barcola

Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to sign a forward or two in the summer transfer window after struggling for a reliable source of goals for much of last season, and out-wide players are set to be particularly attractive profiles for the duo.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has been linked with transfers to both clubs in recent weeks, especially after winning successive Champions League titles with the French outfit to culminate the 2025/26 campaign.

He stood out with 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions but has remained behind Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in the PSG pecking order, thus playing a very limited amount of minutes.

Caught Offside has reported that Barcola is considering his future at the Parc des Princes and PSG will not stand in his way if he wishes to pursue a new challenge this summer, therefore putting Arsenal and Liverpool on ‘high alert’.

Financial muscle could drive Barcola transfer

Bradley Barcola has produced excellent numbers for Paris Saint-Germain in the final third over the last two seasons and will consequently command a high asking price. He is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt.

With Arsenal and Liverpool both playing in next season’s Champions League and being in a position to guarantee Barcola a key role on their left wings, a swoop for the French international could come down to who is willing to pay more.

If the 23-year-old wishes to leave, PSG could cause a bidding war between the Gunners and the Reds, and ultimately, it would not come as a surprise if Arsenal win the race for Barcola’s services.

Liverpool require several more signings than just one forward and therefore, their budget for just one position might be more limited than Arsenal’s, whose top priority is a left winger.