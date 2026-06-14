Man Utd open talks with West Ham for Mateus Fernandes



Manchester United have opened talks with West Ham United to sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already secured an agreement with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson. The Brazil international is presently at the World Cup and will undergo his medical and sign his contract on his return.

Man United are also keen on landing another marquee defensive midfielder and Romano confirms that United have started ‘official negotiations’ with the representative of West Ham’s Fernandes.

Talks have already been opened with the Hammers as well. United have no plans to pay ‘crazy money’ for the 21-year-old and are unlikely to meet the £85 million valuation upfront for the Portuguese ace.

Instead, they are expected to negotiate a better payment structure with some transfer fee covered in add-ons.

Huge talent

United will be losing Casemiro’s services when his contract expires on June 30. Manuel Ugarte could also leave the Mancunian giants, having failed to displace Casemiro for the no.6 role throughout last term.

Ederson should be an upgrade on the duo with his higher work rate and intensity, but United may ideally want another recruit with Premier League experience, who could seamlessly fit in ahead of next season.

Fernandes is the perfect fit for Michael Carrick’s side. He may be only 21 and has already proved his credentials over 2 seasons. He was fantastic for the Hammers last campaign despite their top-flight relegation.

The Portuguese ace won more than 5 duels per game with 3 tackles. He also made close to 4 recoveries per outing, and was solid with his distribution too. He completed 87% of his passes in the Premier League.

Fernandes has shown that he can contribute in the final third too with 3 goals and 4 assists in the league last season. He has the attributes to become an elite no.6 in the long run. United are aware of his huge potential.

£85 million is a hefty fee for a player at the start of his career but the recent price tags for top quality central midfielders mean that United may have to meet that price. Still, they may seek to negotiate a lower fee upfront with add-ons.

West Ham have yet to show any intention of accepting such a proposal, but the scenario could change in the coming weeks, given the Hammers desperately need to recoup funds to balance their financial books.