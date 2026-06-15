Man Utd & Chelsea battling to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle

Manchester United and Chelsea are in a battle over a deal to sign Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Hall came through Chelsea’s renowned Cobham Academy, which currently boasts at least four players in England’s 26-man World Cup squad who have passed through the academy at various stages of their development.

Having impressed in the youth ranks, he was introduced into the senior setup by former coach Thomas Tuchel, who handed him his debut in the 5-1 FA Cup third-round win over Chesterfield on January 8, 2022, during which he provided an assist. At 17 years and 122 days, he became Chelsea’s youngest-ever starter in an FA Cup game.

The left-back’s Premier League debut came ten months later in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, whom he would join the following summer.

Since arriving at St James’ Park, Hall has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable and consistent fullbacks, earning him four England caps in the process.

Despite an outstanding Premier League campaign in which he averaged 6.53 duels per match, reports in recent weeks revealed that the 21-year-old was left ‘devastated’ by his omission from the World Cup, raising concerns about his future at Tyneside.

As a result, interest is expected to grow, with Nicolo Schira reporting that Man Utd and Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Hall this summer.

Battle

However, despite both Premier League clubs being prepared to battle for his signature, Schira adds that Newcastle are reluctant to sanction his departure this summer.

United and Chelsea are clearly in need of reinforcements at left back, largely due to imminent or confirmed departures from that position.

For Chelsea, the London giants have officially confirmed the sale of Spanish international left-back Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, underscoring the need for a new option.

United, on the other hand, have confirmed Tyrell Malacia’s departure, while Patrick Dorgu is expected to continue operating higher up, leaving just Luke Shaw as Michael Carrick’s option.

Consequently, Hall would be a suitable candidate for both clubs, who are now poised to compete for his signature during this transfer window.

Having proved tough negotiators following Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool, Newcastle are expected to take a strong stance on retaining Hall unless either of the interested clubs can offer well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.