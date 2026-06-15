Tottenham to launch formal proposal to sign Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to launch a formal proposal to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, as per Football Insider.

After being impressed by the Brazilian’s performances for Girona, the Citizens decided to purchase him a couple of years ago. He showed glimpses of his qualities during his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, making 14 goal contributions across all competitions.

Having been attracted by him, the Lilywhites registered a firm interest in signing him last summer. However, Pep Guardiola refused to let him leave.

But the 22-year-old struggled to find regular game time last term, making six goal contributions in 14 starts in all competitions. As a result, he has failed to secure his service in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Now, Football Insider state that Savinho is ready to leave and Man City are prepared to cash-in on him, with the Citizens set to start a new era under Enzo Maresca’s guidance.

Spurs remain keen on signing him, and the South American is open to joining. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are even preparing to launch a formal proposal and are ‘confident’ of finalising the operation.

Savinho is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. So, Man City are likely to demand a big fee to cash-in on him.

Savinho to Tottenham

The youngster is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is comfortable playing on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks and also works hard without possession.

Although Savinho struggled to stand out in Man City’s star-studded attack, he is a talented player and has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around.

A change of environment might even help him achieve that. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium in this summer’s transfer window.

Meanwhile, alongside bolstering the attacking department, Tottenham have also been working to solidify their leaky defence.