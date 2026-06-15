Man Utd plot swoop to sign Barcelona’s Marc Casado

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as per a recent Spanish report.

After coming through the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy, the 22-year-old made his first team debut back in 2022. He has enjoyed great success with his boyhood club in recent years, winning two La Liga titles and several major domestic cup competitions.

However, the Spaniard has found himself on the periphery under Hansi Flick, starting only 15 matches across all competitions last campaign. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), despite the youngster’s recent struggles at Camp Nou, Man Utd have expressed their interest in him and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

The Old Trafford club have a very good relationship with the player’s super agent, Jorge Mendes, which could help them facilitate the move. However, the report state that purchasing the Barcelona star won’t be straightforward as Atletico Madrid are also plotting a swoop.

Casado is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. So, the Catalan giants are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they decide to cash-in on him. Still, he is likely to be a cheaper alternative to United’s other midfield targets.

Casado is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is a technically sound press-resistant midfielder and works hard without possession.

Casado to Man Utd

Despite his recent difficult time at Barcelona, he is a talented player and possesses high potential. He still has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around, and a change of environment might help him achieve that.

However, Casado doesn’t have a strong physical stature, and there are question marks over whether he would be able to flourish in his career in a physical league like the Premier League.

Therefore, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the engine room this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.