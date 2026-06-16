Tottenham to submit improved bid to sign Van Hecke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to launch an improved third proposal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Jan Paul van Hecke, as per Football Insider.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Lilywhites are prioritising revamping the defence this summer and have already signed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi as free agents.

Moreover, Roberto De Zerbi wants another centre-back and is said to be keen on reuniting with his former colleague, Van Hecke. Football Insider state that Van Hecke is ‘determined’ to join the North London club, so agreeing on personal terms with him won’t be an issue if Tottenham manage to reach an agreement with Brighton.

Spurs have already seen two official proposals worth up to £50m rejected by the Seagulls. Now, they are preparing to launch an improved third proposal worth more than £55m.

Tottenham are hopeful that their third bid will be accepted by Brighton, with the player’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next campaign.

Van Hecke is a 6ft 2in tall, technically gifted right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 26-year-old has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and didn’t disappoint last term either, making six goal contributions and keeping nine clean sheets in 36 league appearances. He even helped Fabian Hurzeler’s side qualify for next season’s Conference League.

Van Hecke to Tottenham

Having proven his worth in club football, Van Hecke has secured his place in the Netherlands national team’s starting line-up, helping his country earn a point against Japan in the World Cup group game on Sunday.

Tottenham currently have Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, and Kevin Danso as centre-back options. However, Romero has been linked with a move away in this window, while speculation surrounding Van de Ven has also been emerging.

Dragusin, on the other hand, has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Genoa. So, Tottenham could do with signing another centre-back.

Van Hecke is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him.