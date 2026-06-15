Tottenham & Chelsea interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. Moreover, Randal Kolo Muani can provide cover in this position if needed, but he is likely to return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan deal.

Solanke struggled to find regular game time due to fitness problems last term, scoring six goals in 20 appearances across all competitions. On the other hand, Richarlison is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

So, it appears Roberto De Zerbi is considering signing a new CF ahead of next season. TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are interested in Vlahovic, with the player set to leave Juventus as a free agent at the end of this month.

Intermediaries close to the player have already started exploring options to find a suitable destination for him and have made contact with the North London club.

Vlahovic wants a salary package of around £8m-a-year plus a hefty signing-on bonus. His agent is also likely to ask for a big commission. Spurs are prepared to match the player’s wage demand but are concerned about the overall financial commitment of the deal.

The report state that apart from the Lilywhites, Chelsea and Newcastle United are in this race and have already been informed about the details of finalising the operation.

Battle

Apart from the Premier League clubs, Turkish giants and Atletico Madrid are also in this race. Moreover, following the changes in hierarchy, Juventus haven’t given up hope of keeping hold of him. But England remains a realistic destination for the Serbian.

Chelsea revamped the frontline by purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro last summer. However, Delap endured a dire debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. So, it appears the Blues have started exploring options to strengthen the attacking department.

Vlahovic, standing at 6ft 3in tall, came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Fiorentina. But he struggled to flourish in his career at Juventus over the last few years.

Still, he is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Vlahovic might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Tottenham should either club purchase him.