Chelsea in talks to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta

Chelsea are in talks over a deal to sign Italian fullback Marco Palestra from Atalanta this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Palestra has emerged as one of the most exciting young fullbacks not only in Serie A but also across European football following a breakthrough campaign last season.

What began as a loan move to Cagliari to provide cover for Gabriel Zappa quickly transformed into something far more significant, with the 20-year-old seizing a regular starting berth and going on to appear in 37 of their 38 league matches under Fabio Pisacane and played a crucial role in securing survival as Cagliari finished nine points clear of the relegation zone.

His impressive performances at club level were enough to earn him a call-up to the Italy squad during the March international break under Gennaro Gattuso, where he marked his arrival on the international stage with a debut appearance in the World Cup play-off fixtures against Northern Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Having established himself at both club and international levels, Palestra is expected to attract significant attention this summer, with several clubs, including Chelsea, set to battle for his signature.

It appears Chelsea are looking to trump rivals to sign the 21-year-old, as Nicolo Schira reports that the London giants have opened talks with Palestra’s entourage in recent weeks to discuss his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Palestra to Chelsea

With a contract at the Stadio di Bergamo that runs until 2029, Atalanta are in a strong negotiating position, and it’s no surprise Schira adds that the Bergamo-based outfit have placed a valuation between £43 and £47m on the Italian international.

While Inter have a pre-agreement with Palestra, the Italian champions’ offer falls short of Atalanta’s demands, according to the journalist, which could give the free-spending Chelsea an advantage in the race.

Last season, Palestra’s 7.24 duels won per game showcased just how reliable he is in one-on-one situations. In total, he won an outstanding 248 duels, 62 more than Joao Pedro, whose 186 duels won were the most by any Chelsea player last season.

Palestra’s technical qualities are equally impressive, with an 85.1% pass completion rate and 70 successful dribbles, demonstrating both his composure in possession and his ability to progress the ball, attributes that would make him a strong fit for Xabi Alonso’s style of play.

However, with Schira reporting that Palestra prefers to remain in Italy amid interest from Inter Milan, it’ll be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the fullback to join them this summer.