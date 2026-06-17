Tottenham hold talks to sign Man Utd target Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign Mateus Fernandes, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After moving to the London Stadium from Southampton, the 21-year-old showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last term, although he failed to help his side avoid relegation.

In 42 appearances across all competitions, the Portuguese scored five goals and registered as many assists. His recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has been attracting a lot of attention in recent weeks.

Now, on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel, Jacobs states that Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him, while Real Madrid are in this race as well.

However, Tottenham have held talks with West Ham to enquire about the details of purchasing Fernandes. But the journalist claims that the Red Devils and Les Parisiens are currently leading the race ahead of the North London club.

Jacobs said:

“They’re (Tottenham) looking at the market with various names. They made an enquiry for Mateus Fernandes, even though the direction of travel there is Manchester United or PSG. Real Madrid could even enter that race, but he was another player that they looked at.”

Having joined West Ham last summer, Fernandes still has a contract until 2030. So, the Hammers don’t want to let him leave for cheap despite suffering relegation and have slapped a whopping £85m price tag on his head.

Battle

Following Yves Bissouma’s departure, Tottenham currently have Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Pape Matar Sarr as options to deploy in the engine room.

João Palhinha joined on loan from Bayern Munich last summer, and it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites make the deal permanent during this offseason.

So, on paper, Roberto De Zerbi has enough depth to the midfield department, especially given they won’t be playing any European football next campaign. Still, it appears the Italian boss wants a new midfielder.

On the other hand, following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent, Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department this season.

Fernandes is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service.