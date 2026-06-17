Tottenham make contact to sign Crysencio Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with West Ham United over a deal to sign Crysencio Summerville, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After enduring relegation, several Hammers stars have been heavily linked with moves away from the club during this transfer window. Mateus Fernandes, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and El Hadji Malick Diouf have all attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

It has even been suggested that the West London club need to raise more than £100m through player sales to balance the books following the drop in revenue caused by relegation to the Championship.

Now, on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel, Jacobs states that Tottenham are interested in signing Summerville and have already made contact with the Hammers to finalise the operation this summer.

Jacobs said:

“Tottenham and West Ham just don’t do that much business ever, and yet we might get a flurry now, because the reports, of which I also was one of them, around Crysencio Summerville and Tottenham were legitimate, even though West Ham tried to deny it at the time.”

The 24-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, so the Hammers are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave despite their relegation, and it has been reported that they might ask around £50m.

Summerville is naturally a right-footed left winger, but Ronald Koeman has been deploying him on the right flank for the Netherlands.

Summerville to Tottenham

Despite West Ham’s poor performances last term, Summerville showed glimpses of his qualities. He even scored an excellent goal for the Netherlands against Japan in the World Cup on Sunday.

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession. Summerville is a talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

Tottenham currently lack quality options on the flanks as Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mohammed Kudus have all been struggling with fitness problems. So, De Zerbi’s side could do with signing a new winger.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Summerville away from the London Stadium this summer.