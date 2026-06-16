Chelsea hold talks to sign Man Utd target Lewis Hall

Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on Manchester United by holding initial talks to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, the Blues currently have Jorrel Hato as the only specialist option to deploy in the left-back position. Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto can also provide cover in this position if needed.

However, while the Frenchman is a right-back by trait, the Englishman is more comfortable in the centre-back position. So, it appears the West London club have started exploring options to strengthen the LB.

TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea have identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown as a serious option, but he is closing in on a deal to join Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso is even keen on reuniting with Alejandro Grimaldo, but he is set to turn 32 next year, and Barcelona have expressed their interest in signing him.

Therefore, the report state that Chelsea are interested in bringing Hall back to the club. Man Utd are planning to make a move to purchase the 21-year-old, but the West London club have already made contact to learn about the details of finalising the operation. Alonso’s side have even been carrying out extensive background work on Hall.

The youngster came through Chelsea’s youth system before joining the Magpies for a fee of around £30m. However, Eddie Howe’s side have slapped a £60m price tag on his head with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, the Dane has showcased his best as a forward, while the Englishman has had fitness problems over the last few years. So, Michael Carrick is said to be planning to sign a new LB.

Hall is a technically gifted player and showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service in this summer transfer window.