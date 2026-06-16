Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid left back Alvaro Carreras to replace Marc Cucurella

Chelsea sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in a surprise deal over the weekend, with Jose Mourinho’s new recruits formally announcing the transfer on Monday in a fee believed to be around the £50 million mark.

The Spanish international’s departure is a major loss for the Blues given that he was one of their more experienced and quality players, although work is already underway to bring in a replacement sooner rather than later.

Diario AS has reported that Chelsea are now keen on signing Real Madrid left back Alvaro Carreras to replace Cucurella, who they sold to the Whites, and formal negotiations could begin soon for the 23-year-old.

Xabi Alonso had insisted on Carreras’ signing at Real Madrid last year but with Alvaro Arbeloa not counting on him for the second half of 2025/26, and with competition intensifying at left back at the Bernabeu, Carreras could consider his future.

Carreras a top quality signing for Chelsea

Alvaro Carreras is a superb, all-round left back. His intelligent positioning, interceptions and physicality make him a strong defender, whereas with the ball at his feet, he is capable of linking up with his teammates and drives possession higher up.

Real Madrid spent close to £50 million on his purchase last summer from Benfica but given that they need to offload some players to register several incoming signings, Carreras might be sold closer to his Transfermarkt valuation of £45 million.

One of the reasons why Alvaro Arbeloa and Madrid have not been happy with him is his off-field conduct and body language in training, but that’s not an issue Xabi Alonso is believed to have faced with the Spaniard while he had a short stint with the Whites.

Madrid have two other left backs apart from Carreras and Marc Cucurella in Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, so they are unlikely to stand in the former Benfica star’s way if Chelsea make a compelling enough offer and he wishes to leave for London this year.