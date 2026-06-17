Everton and West Ham United keen on signing Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio

West Ham United were relegated from the Premier League in 2025/26 but are already believed to be planning their squad for next season as they bid for promotion at the first time of asking.

Fichajes has reported that the Hammers are keen on signing Real Madrid centre back Raul Asencio, but will face competition from Everton as they look secure a deal for the 23-year-old this summer.

Asencio is a graduate of Real Madrid Castilla but is unlikely to be a part of Jose Mourinho’s plans at the club with the Portuguese manager expected to bring in players who suit his own tactical style.

He is valued at £17 million on Transfermarkt and considering that he is still young and relatively inexperienced, it is an amount that Madrid might be satisfied with to part company with the defender.

Everton best-placed to sign Asencio

Raul Asencio is expected to look for consistent game time at his next club should he depart Real Madrid in the summer but West Ham United might not stand a strong chance at his signing given that they will play in the Championship next season.

Everton might be best positioned to get a deal over the line for the central defender as they have the spending prowess, and are making a serious push for European qualification next season, therefore promising the player an exciting sporting project.

Besides the two English outfits, Turkish giants Besiktas are also believed to be keen on Asencio’s signing and financially, as well as from a sporting perspective, they might be the absolute favourites for his purchase if they make formal contact with Los Blancos.