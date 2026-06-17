Man Utd ‘considering’ signing Fulham’s Sander Berge

Manchester United are reportedly ‘considering’ signing Fulham midfielder Sander Berge, as per The Athletic.

Following Casemiro’s departure on a free transfer, the Red Devils have already agreed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta. However, the move will not become official until the end of his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

It has been reported that Michael Carrick wants at least one more midfielder, and if Manuel Ugarte leaves this summer, they might look to sign another one.

Man Utd are said to be prioritising signing Premier League proven names, with Mateus Fernandes, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott, and Sandro Tonali linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, they are all likely to be expensive; as a result, it appears United are also lining up cheaper alternatives if they eventually fail to land priority targets.

Now, The Athletic report that Man Utd are ‘considering’ signing Berge and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. Fulham bought the Norwegian for a fee of around £25m a couple of years ago and are expected to demand more than that to sanction his departure, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Berge is a 6ft 5in tall versatile midfielder, as he is a CDM by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Berge to Man Utd

Berge has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and has secured his place in the Norwegian national team, helping his country reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

He is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Berge might be a shrewd, affordable option for Man Utd to add depth to the engine room should they purchase him.

However, United don’t have many top-class midfielders at the moment, and Berge might not be an ideal option to help them achieve their lofty ambitions. So, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the engine room in this transfer window.