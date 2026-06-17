Tottenham agree £52m deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, as per David Ornstein.

Spurs endured a torrid 2025-26 campaign, leading to three managers taking over since the beginning of last season.

However, it was Roberto De Zerbi who made the most impact, claiming 11 points from his seven games in charge, which was enough to keep them two points above the relegation zone.

After their second consecutive 17th-place finish, the club are now acting proactively to revamp their squad as they look to begin a new adventure under De Zerbi.

In recent weeks, they have already confirmed deals for Andy Robertson from Liverpool and Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth on bargain free transfers, while they also reportedly saw their formal offer for Van Hecke initially rebuffed by Brighton.

It appears a deal has now been struck, as David Ornstein, in a new report, claims that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Brighton for the permanent transfer of Van Hecke to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After turning down several bids, Brighton have now agreed to Spurs’ recent offer, a £52m fixed fee without any add-ons, with medical formalities expected to follow, according to the report.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein adds that the Dutch international has a close relationship with Tottenham’s coach De Zerbi, having worked with him for two years at the Amex Stadium, and agreeing to personal terms with the club is not expected to be an issue.

Van Hecke to Tottenham

Recurring injury issues last season left Tottenham short of centre-backs, leading to João Palhinha being deployed at the back.

The futures of some members of that group also remain uncertain. Christian Romero continues to be linked with a move away, while Romanian international Radu Drăgușin’s situation is less than clear after managing only 582 minutes across all competitions last season.

In that regard, Van Hecke would represent a strong addition. The Dutchman combines composure in possession with an aggressive defensive edge and is already familiar with Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical demands, having worked under the Italian at Brighton.

The 6ft 2in centre-back has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most complete defenders. A physically strong and aggressive right-footed centre-back, he is equally comfortable progressing play from deep, carrying the ball forward and distributing it effectively from his own defensive third.

Van Hecke’s arrival now raises questions about Luka Vušković’s future. It’ll be interesting to see whether Tottenham will be open to his departure, with Brighton showing keen interest.