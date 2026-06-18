Everton ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Lois Openda

Everton are reportedly ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Juventus forward Lois Openda, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for RC Lens during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 21 goals and registering four assists in 38 Ligue 1 appearances.

After being impressed by his performances, RB Leipzig decided to purchase him. He showcased his productivity in the Bundesliga for a couple of seasons before joining Juventus last summer.

Openda initially signed for the Bianconeri on loan and endured a difficult debut campaign at Allianz Stadium, scoring only twice in 37 appearances across all competitions last term.

Still, they have been forced to make the move permanent as part of their agreement with Leipzig. Now, Football Insider state that the Bianconeri don’t want to keep hold of Openda and are already prepared to offload him.

Juventus have spent around £40m for Openda and might now be forced to accept a lower fee, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

The Old Lady of Turin have offered Everton the chance to sign the Belgian, and the Toffees are ‘exploring’ the possibility of purchasing him, with David Moyes keen on reinforcing the No.9 position ahead of next season.

Openda to Everton

Openda is even open to moving to the Premier League, and Everton have the financial muscle to sign him by matching Juventus’s valuation. But the Merseyside club don’t want to purchase him permanently. Instead, they want him on an initial loan with an option to seal the deal down the road.

The report state that Leeds United and Coventry City are also keen on the Juventus forward, so Everton will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation.

Although Openda isn’t a tall striker, he is hardworking and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Despite his struggles in Serie A, he previously showcased his productivity during his time with Lens and Leipzig. Openda is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually opt to secure his service this summer.