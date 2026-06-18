Chelsea now eyeing move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Chelsea are closely monitoring FC Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa ahead of a possible summer swoop to Stamford Bridge, according to the Mirror.

The Blues are looking to revamp several departments in their squad, including the goalkeeping ranks, which have come under heavy scrutiny in recent seasons.

There has been growing speculation that Danish goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, after reportedly considering a move away in January.

In addition, former Chicago Fire shotstopper Gabriel Slonina is also expected to explore moves away from the club in search of regular playing time, four years after arriving at the club with a lot of promise.

This leaves Robert Sanchez as the only experienced option that could remain at the club, although a departure is not entirely ruled out, especially in the case of a more established arrival.

Over the past three seasons, the Spanish international has been the Blues’ first choice. Despite occasionally impressing, like in last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, his inconsistency has proved costly on several occasions, leading the club to explore other reliable options, with Porto’s Costa now being eyed.

This is according to the Mirror, which claims the world champions are keeping tabs on Costa ahead of a potential summer swoop for the goalkeeper.

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With a contract at the Estádio do Dragão that runs until 2030, and also considering he captains Porto, signing him away from the club could come at a high cost, and it’s no surprise the Mirror, citing Record, reports that the Portuguese champions have placed a £51m valuation on the 6ft 2in goalkeeper.

However, Chelsea face stern competition from European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have identified Costa as their next potential starter, according to the report.

For newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso, a move for Costa would make considerable sense. The Portuguese combines elite shot-stopping ability with the composure and distribution to excel in a possession-oriented system.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers across Europe in recent seasons. In the recently concluded campaign, he played a key role in helping Porto clinch their 31st Primeira Liga title, conceding just 13 goals while accumulating 26 clean sheets in all competitions.

He would undoubtedly be an instant upgrade on Chelsea’s current options, and paying £51m for a goalkeeper of his qualities is still sensible business.