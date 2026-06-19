Arsenal plotting swoop to sign Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda from Sporting CP this summer, according to A Bola via Sport Witness.

After progressing through the academy system at Real Madrid, Fresneda joined Leganés in 2020 before moving on to Real Valladolid, where he established himself as one of the club’s most promising talents.

He played a key role in Valladolid’s promotion to La Liga in 2023 and, despite the club’s subsequent relegation, remained one of the division’s standout right-backs.

Several clubs showed interest in securing his signature before Sporting won the race for the defender in 2023, and he has continued his upward trajectory in Portugal.

The 21-year-old has made 81 appearances for the Verde e Brancos and has been an important figure in their successive league title triumphs and their Portuguese Cup success in 2025.

Following a season in which he displayed his quality across 39 appearances, the former Real Madrid academy graduate has attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Citing Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sport Witness reports that Arsenal have shortlisted Fresneda among their right-back targets for this summer, having closely monitored him last season.

Sporting were willing to drop his valuation from £68m to offers above £25m earlier on, but their stance on the Spaniard have now changed, placing him as an ‘untouchable’ in the squad amid interest from the Gunners, according to the report.

Exciting fullback

While Arsenal will hope the Portuguese club changes their stance, they face a stern battle for Fresneda’s signature as the report adds that Newcastle United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also shown interest in the 21-year-old.

Arsenal’s right-back options, Ben White and Jurrien Timber, were plagued by injuries that kept them out for most of the second half of the season.

This led to Cristhian Mosquera’s deployment there. However, his displays in big games, such as the second-leg loss to Manchester City and the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, mean Mikel Arteta could make do with a more natural option in that position.

Fresneda’s performances, particularly in the recently concluded season, suggest he could be a perfect fit for that role. Standing at 6ft 1in, the Spain U21 international’s 73.3% win rate in aerial duels would be a dream for Arsenal’s set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, in both defending and attacking set pieces.

His 87.6% successful passes highlight his on-ball ability, while his 53.1% duels won portray his complete skill set in both phases of the game.