Chelsea keen on signing Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye in the summer

Chelsea signed a number of wingers in last summer’s transfer window but with none of them coming good, the board is expected to attempt a few acquisitions yet again in the upcoming months to support Xabi Alonso.

Simon Phillips has reported that the Blues are intrigued by Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, and are pondering over his purchase during the summer transfer window in a bid to bolster their final third.

Ndiaye could leave the Toffees this year for the right amount owing to their failure to qualify for European competitions, and even though Chelsea are not playing on the continental front in 2026/27, they present a step up in his career.

Everton’s asking price for Ndiaye is not known just yet, although he is valued at £48 million on Transfermarkt and it is fair to believe that the amount is a fair indicator of the 26-year-old’s worth.

Ndiaye’s PL experience key for Chelsea

Iliman Ndiaye will not be the most expensive player or a superstar name for Chelsea, but his experience in the Premier League, where he scored six goals and provided three assists in 2025/26, is a key reason why they are keen on him.

The Senegalese international is capable of playing on both flanks and as an attacking midfielder, so he also brings versatility to the table, whereas his ability to form a quick chemistry with the rest of his teammates would be very impactful for the Blues.

His quick changes in pace, ability to take on defenders with unpredictability in the final third, coupled with accurate deliveries into the box could hand him a vital role at Chelsea, whereas his goal-scoring will be a huge plus as well.

It will be interesting to see if Ndiaye, who is a very good option, is high on Chelsea’s list of summer targets, or whether the Londoners remain inclined towards the addition of more experienced and proven names.