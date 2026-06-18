Liverpool interested in signing Khephren Thuram



Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram this month.

The Merseyside giants had a disappointing 2025/26 season as they finished 5th in the league standings. New Reds manager Andoni Iraola may want reinforcement in multiple positions and a new midfielder could be targeted.

Corriere dello Sport (page 23) claim that the Reds are ‘interested’ in landing Thuram from Juventus. The Bianconeri need to balance their financial books by June 30 and require a capital gain of around £10-11 million.

Thuram is one of their most valuable assets and could be permitted to leave for £35 million to £39 million. Saudi Pro League giants Ah-Ahli have expressed an interest alongside Galatasaray, but Thuram does not fancy joining either.

He has his sights on moving to the Premier League this summer. Liverpool are mentioned as one of the suitors. Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have been highlighted as potential competitors for the ex-Nice man.

Possible deal

Liverpool have had Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the regular midfield pairing. Dominic Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have provided competition, but the latter has been linked with a move to Serie A with Inter Milan.

The Anfield outfit may want to bring in another quality midfielder to provide depth and competition. Thuram would be a fine acquisition. He can operate in the number 6 and number 8 roles, and has impressed with his overall attributes.

The France international completed 87% of his passes in Serie A last campaign. He also won made 4 recoveries and 2 tackles per game, and also caught the eye with his goal involvements. He managed 9 from 45 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Thuram has generally played as the left-sided midfielder and could be seen as a competitor to Mac Allister. He is just in the prime of his career at 25, and the reported price tag of £35 million would represent a bargain for his qualities.

Man United are also mentioned as contenders for his signature, but they have other priorities. They have just secured a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson and are now prioritising a move for West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and may not enter the race.