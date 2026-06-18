Man Utd & Tottenham open talks to sign Summerville

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to sign West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 24-year-old’s performances for Leeds United in the Championship, the Hammers decided to purchase him a couple of years ago. During the 2023/24 campaign, the forward scored 20 goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions.

Summerville couldn’t serve his new club properly during his debut campaign due to fitness problems, making two goal contributions in seven Premier League starts.

Although the Dutchman failed to help West Ham avoid relegation last term, he showed glimpses of his qualities, making 10 goal contributions in all tournaments.

After being impressed by his performances in the Premier League, Ronald Koeman called him up to the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, and he repaid that faith by scoring a superb goal in a 2-2 draw against Japan.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Summerville’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention. AC Milan, AS Roma, Olympique de Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta, Villarreal, and Newcastle United are all interested in him.

Moreover, Man Utd and Tottenham are in this race. United have held formal talks with the East London club to learn about the details of signing him. They see the winger as a ‘prime candidate’ to bolster the left flank if Marcus Rashford leaves. On the other hand, Tottenham have contacted West Ham over this deal after showing ‘strong interest’.

Battle

Following West Ham’s relegation, Summerville’s departure is ‘inevitable’, although his existing deal is set to run until 2029. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have slapped a £50m price tag on his head.

Summerville is a left-winger by trait but plays on the opposite side for the Netherlands. He is set to enter the prime stage of his career and has shown glimpses of his potential at the London Stadium last season.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure his services this summer.