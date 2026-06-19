Man Utd weighing up move for Jean-Philippe Mateta



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a possible target to support Benjamin Sesko next season.

The Red Devils signed Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer and he had a good debut campaign. The Slovenian struggled during the first half of the season, but picked up form to finish with 11 Premier League goals.

Man United currently have Joshua Zirkzee as the deputy striker, but there is a possibility that the Dutchman could be sold, considering he has failed to meet expectations since his move from Bologna two years ago.

Caught Offside now claim that United are considering a move for Mateta, given his Premier League experience, physicality and reliability. He is viewed as a ‘practical signing’ that understands English football.

PL experience

Mateta had a slow start to his Premier League career with the Eagles, but has gone on to become a fearsome striker for his club. He fared tremendously well under former Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

The former Mainz man has averaged 14 league goals in the last 3 seasons with the Conference League holders. He is likely to move on this summer. He came close to joining AC Milan for £30 million in January, only to fail his medical due to a minor knee injury.

Mateta will enter the last year of his Palace contract next month, and the south London outfit are most likely to cash in on him. He would be a proper signing for United to compete with Sesko for the no.9 position.

Sesko is far from a complete striker at 23, and Mateta would offer a different dimension to the frontline with his presence. He is strong with his hold-up play and has also improved aerially over recent campaigns.

Mateta, who netted 16 goals last term, has proved a menace for opposition defences and could make a difference off the bench. United manager Michael Carrick could also utilise him from the off in games where he requires a target man upfront.

A deal could ultimately depend on Zirkzee moving on. United could secure Mateta’s services for less than the £30m fee quoted to Milan. A transfer could be on the cards for around £20-25m in our point of view.