Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen

Manchester United reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, as per Caught Offside.

After helping Napoli win the Serie A title, the 27-year-old decided to sign for the Cimbom. He initially joined on loan in 2024 before the deal became permanent last year.

The Nigerian has enjoyed great success in Turkiye in recent years, winning two Super Lig titles and a domestic cup competition. After making 44 goal contributions across all competitions during his debut campaign, he scored 22 goals and registered six assists last term.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are considering signing a new experienced striker to support Benjamin Sesko, and Osimhen is the ‘dream target’.

However, the African is going to be very expensive as he is valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029 with Galatasaray. As a result, Man Utd have lined up cheaper alternative options if they eventually fail to lure Osimhen to Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dusan Vlahovic, and Robert Lewandowski are on United’s radar. Moreover, they have identified Eli Junior Kroupi as a potential option after being impressed by his performances last term.

However, AFC Bournemouth are said to be keen on keeping hold of the Frenchman, while Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool are in this race as well.

Osimhen to Man Utd

Osimhen is a 6ft 1in tall striker. He is quick, strong, good in the air, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, is efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession.

Man Utd currently have Joshua Zirkzee as an option to support Sesko. But the Dutchman has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in this window.

Michael Carrick even used Bryan Mbeumo in the centre-forward position at times last term, although the Cameroonian is a right-winger by trait.

So, United could do with signing a new striker, and Osimhen would be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him. However, he has had fitness problems over the years, and Carrick’s side need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.