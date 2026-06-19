Man Utd hold talks to sign Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per a recent report.

Following Casemiro’s departure, it has been widely documented that the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer.

They have already agreed on a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta, and the move is expected to become permanent following the conclusion of his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

Man Utd are reportedly planning to purchase one more midfielder at least and could go for another one if Manuel Ugarte, who has failed to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG, eventually leaves.

Initially, United wanted Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City are in pole position to seal the deal. So, Michael Carrick’s side have pivoted to alternative options and have identified Mateus Fernandes as a primary target.

However, Man Utd have been struggling to reach an agreement with West Ham United, although they have endured relegation. The Hammers have reportedly slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head. Transfer expert David Ornstein has even reported that Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to purchase the Portuguese.

Amid this situation, as per recent reports (via the Manchester Evening News), Man Utd are also interested in Tchouameni, and Real Madrid might be open to cashing-in on him.

Tchouameni to Man Utd

Carrick’s side have even held talks with the player’s representatives over this deal before his dressing room incident with Federico Valverde.

Tchouameni is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. So, Real Madrid are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

The 26-year-old is a 6ft 2in tall defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back position if needed.

Tchouameni has proven his worth at the highest level for club and country. He is one of the best CDMs in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.