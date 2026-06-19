How Has Half-Time Become the Perfect Opportunity to Grab Viewers’ Attention in New Ways?

There was some scepticism about the extended World Cup format in North America, but this appears to have been unfounded. The tournament has been one of the most engaging in living memory, and this is thanks to the various companion apps that allow fans to expand their viewing experience.

Half-time has become the perfect opportunity to capture fans’ attention in new ways, with the chance to look at stats, replays and analysis. The 2026 competition is likely to have a huge influence on the football that follows next season, and Premier League fans should expect some changes that align with this new attention-grabbing model.

Football Needs to Leverage the Online Entertainment Market

Football already has a vast amount of representation in online entertainment, with games such as EA Sports FC thriving across multiple platforms. There are also games found at online bingo and casino sites such as Big Football Bonus and European Football Roulette that give people other ways to enjoy the sport. Major competitions like the World Cup and the Premier League have started to lean into this more and offer their own official titles.

There could easily be more football-themed bingo rooms at these sites, along with traditional football apps. During the World Cup in 2026, various companies realised the power of getting onto people’s smartphones with content that complemented what they were seeing on screen. This will likely continue, and fans will soon have many more options at their fingertips.

Dedicated Apps Make It Impossible to Look Away

One of the best examples of this is the BBC’s immersive 3D World Cup app, which uses live data from FIFA to give users detailed information about the games. The app includes XR technology, player tracking, stats, and replays. It even provides different viewing angles to give fans more control over how they watch the footage. On top of all that, users can become analysts themselves and draw tactical lines on the pitch, just as pundits would in the studio.

This type of content makes it almost impossible to look away from the action across different screens, meaning you can probably forget about using the half-time break to make a cuppa from now on. This type of technological integration has started to play a bigger part in the Premier League too, with the new app that offers a more personalised digital experience.

A Constant Flow of Content

The World Cup in North America has shown how football is evolving from being a single 90-minute event into an always-on entertainment experience. Different providers have been constructing their own special highlights, ranging from detailed breakdowns to snippets for casual fans. It’s made everything much more accessible, with fans able to find a constant flow of content.

This could be what the future holds for football, with apps and AI personalisation making it possible to enjoy the sport in so many different ways away from the main action.

One thing that is clear is that half-time is no longer a period of respite for dedicated football fans. Instead, it’s becoming a time to check stats, perform analysis, and enjoy the sport on a deeper level than ever before.