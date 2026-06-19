Manchester United interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae

Manchester United have renewed Harry Maguire’s contract for the shorter term but remain reliant on younger and inexperienced central defenders, especially with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt struggling with fitness for much of last season.

To that note, Michael Carrick is believed to be keen on the addition of an experienced option for the heart of his backline and it is expected that the Red Devils sign a player who has extensive experience in top European leagues.

Caught Offside has reported that Bayern Munich star Kim Min-jae is the subject of Man United’s interest, with the South Korean international considering his future as he looks to play more regularly compared to his role under Vincent Kompany.

The 29-year-old was one of the world’s best defenders while at Napoli and continues to possess strong skillsets at the back, but a lack of primary role since joining Bayern has seen him become available in the summer for just £20 million.

Min-jae’s experience key for United

Kim Min-jae would be a valuable addition for Manchester United. As they gear up for a return to the Champions League, his experience playing in the competition with Napoli and Bayern Munich would be vital in the dressing room.

On the pitch as well, his attributes are well-rounded, as in he plays the ball well from the back, has great positional anticipation and is a towering presence against forwards owing to a powerful physical prowess and height of over six feet.

The possibility to play in the Premier League, coupled with the prospect of regular game time with Man United might compel the Asian star to seriously consider joining the club amid doubts over his future at Bayern Munich.