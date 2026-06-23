Arsenal join Manchester United in the race to sign West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville

Arsenal will be in the summer transfer market this year on the lookout for a new left winger, and while concrete talks with any target so far have yet to begin, the Gunners are actively shortlisting prospective signings.

Foot Mercato has reported that Arsenal are now keen on signing West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville, who is having an impressive World Cup with the Netherlands and has bagged two goals in as many matches so far at the tournament.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the former Leeds United winger, who is expected to command a £50 million price tag and is certain to depart West Ham following their relegation to the Championship.

Summerville likely to pick Arsenal

It comes as no surprise that Arsenal have identified Crysencio Summerville as a target for the summer transfer window, and with lesser competition on the left wing than at Manchester United, he would be assured of a primary role in Mikel Arteta’s line-up.

Should he join Manchester United, he would need to compete with Matheus Cunha, who is in fine form, for regular game time, whereas in comparison to the Red Devils, the Gunners also have a winning project.

Crysencio Summerville’s experience in English football with West Ham United and previously at Leeds United will hold him in good stead, whereas his quality and efficiency in the final third makes him an ideal fit for what Arsenal are after.

The 24-year-old’s blistering pace, success rate in one-on-one situations and the ability to create frequent goal-scoring chances will ensure he proves to justify the Gunners’ investment in him in the longer run.

West Ham are asking for £50 million for his services but Arsenal will almost certainly seek a lower price consequent to their relegation. It will be interesting to see to what extend the Hammers are flexible, but personal terms are not likely to be an issue.