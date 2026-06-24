Arsenal agree transfer fee to sign Jeremy Monga



According to TalkSPORT, Arsenal have finalised a transfer fee for Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga ahead of Manchester United.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in signing Monga from the Foxes, and it appears they have finally found an agreement with the east Midlands outfit.

TalkSPORT cite that Arsenal have settled on a transfer fee worth £10 million for Monga, who can formally sign a professional contract when he turns 17 on July 10.

Mikel Arteta’s side have beaten eight clubs from home and abroad to the talented winger. This includes Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Huge potential

Monga first broke into the Foxes set-up as a 15-year-old during the 2024/25 Premier League season. He became the league’s second-youngest debutant after Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri after coming on as a substitute against Newcastle United.

The teenager, who is primarily a left-sided winger, impressed with his dribbling and movement in the final third, and became the youngest-ever scorer in the Championship against Preston North End in August last year.

Monga did not get more exposure with under 1,000 minutes, but caught the eye with his cameo displays. He ended the season with 2 more assists for the Foxes, who suffered a second-straight relegation to League One.

The 16-year-old has now chosen to further his development with the Gunners. The Telegraph recently claimed that he will travel with the Gunners in pre-season and a decision on a possible loan will be made thereafter.

Monga, previously hailed as a ‘fantastic‘ talent, by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, looks a prospect with huge potential. If he can live up to it, he could be a key player for the Gunners on the left wing in years to come.

Arsenal are also expected to pursue senior options to bolster the left wing this summer. There is a possibility that Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, both in the last year of their contracts, could be sold.

The Gunners have shortlisted some targets with Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers among the leading names. It could well take a British record fee to prise Rogers away from the Villans this summer.