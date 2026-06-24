Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Casemiro’s departure, the Red Devils have been left with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte as the deeper midfield options. Moreover, Mason Mount can provide cover in this position if needed, although he is a creative midfielder by trait.

However, Ugarte has failed to flourish in his career in the Premier League since joining from Paris Saint-Germain a couple of years ago. On the other hand, Mainoo has shown glimpses of his high potential, but is still very young, and his game time needs to be managed carefully to help him reach his full potential.

Therefore, Man Utd are prioritising revamping the engine room this summer and have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

United are planning to purchase at least one more midfielder, and on his YouTube channel, Romano claims that Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Tchouameni as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro.

However, purchasing the Frenchman won’t be straightforward as Real Madrid haven’t permitted him to leave, while Man Utd don’t want to match Tchouameni’s current big wages.

Romano said:

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni. I can guarantee this. They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point. So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Tchouameni to Man Utd

The midfielder is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. So, Los Blancos are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him.

Tchouameni is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and has been an undisputed starter in the French national team’s starting line-up.

He is 6ft 2in tall and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service ahead of the next campaign.

Meanwhile, apart from the Real Madrid star, Man Utd have been linked with Mateus Fernandes, Alex Scott, and Carlos Baleba.