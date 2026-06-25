Man Utd battling with Arsenal to sign Alex Scott

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per the Daily Mail.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils are said to be planning to remain active this summer to hand Michael Carrick the necessary tools to challenge on all fronts next term.

Following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent, Man Utd are keen on revamping the engine room and have already agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta to sign Ederson. But the deal is set to be made official following the end of his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Man Utd are seeking another midfielder this summer and are keen on West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes. However, Tottenham are also in this race and are prepared to spend big to secure his services.

So, Carrick’s side have started exploring alternative options and have identified Scott as a serious option. They have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

However, Arsenal are also considering signing a new midfielder and have been following Scott. So, the Englishman isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

The 22-year-old is set to enter the final two years of his current contract, and the Cherries are keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Battle

However, amid growing interest in him, Bournemouth might be forced to cash-in on him and have slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

Scott is a technically gifted box-to-box midfielder by trait, but can also provide cover in the defensive midfield position if needed. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Scott is a highly talented player and showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services.