Man Utd eye move to sign Carlos Baleba to replace Ugarte

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a potential replacement for Manuel Ugarte, as per The Sun.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain a couple of years ago, the Uruguayan has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

He featured regularly under former manager Ruben Amorim but found himself on the periphery under Michael Carrick, starting only eight Premier League matches last campaign.

Now, The Sun report that Man Utd are prepared to cash-in on Ugarte this summer and are even ready to accept a small loss. If they manage to sell him, Carrick’s side have identified Baleba as a serious option to strengthen the engine room.

Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department with three new players this summer and have already agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta to sign Ederson. Moreover, the Old Trafford club have been working on a deal to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

Man Utd are likely to purchase the third one only if they sell Ugarte. The Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the Cameroonian as they attempted to purchase him last summer.

However, United eventually opted not to finalise the operation as the Seagulls wanted around £100m. He displayed inconsistent performances last term; as a result, his price might drop this summer.

The report state that Man Utd are interested in AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott as an alternative option to Baleba.

Baleba to Man Utd

Baleba is a left-footed player and likes to be deployed in the defensive midfield position. He is quick, extremely strong, technically sound, and can make surging runs from deep. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his high potential despite his recent struggles at AMEX Stadium. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.