Man Utd receive huge boost to sign Newcastle’s Lewis Hall

Manchester United have reportedly received a huge boost in the pursuit of Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options to deploy in the left-back position. Moreover, Diego Leon and Harry Amass can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, Shaw has had fitness problems over the years, although he started every Premier League match last term. On the other hand, Dorgu has displayed his best as a winger rather than a fullback.

Moreover, Leon and Amass are still very young, and they aren’t ready to help United achieve their lofty ambitions. So, Man Utd are said to be planning to purchase a new left-back, with Hall emerging as a serious option.

Now, The Sun report that Hall is ready to leave St James’ Park to take the next step in his career and would be open to moving to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old is unhappy with how Eddie Howe used him in Newcastle’s final few games of last season.

Hall believes that, because he did not play regularly during that period, he failed to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle have no intention of letting him leave this summer and don’t want to see him move to Old Trafford.

Hall to Man Utd

Hall is a technically gifted left-footed fullback and has shown glimpses of his high potential in the Premier League in recent years. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to reinforce the left-back position by purchasing the Newcastle star, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, alongside bolstering the left side of the defence, Man Utd have been working to revamp the midfield department following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent.