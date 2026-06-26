Arsenal initiate contact with Juventus to sign Kenan Yildiz this summer

Arsenal are expected to bring in a left winger this summer and have already started to hold talks with some of their key targets as Mikel Arteta looks to defend the Premier League title next season.

GiveMeSport has reported that one of the players who has been on their radar is Juventus star Kenan Yildiz with exploratory conversations already taking place between the English and Italian outfits.

Yildiz is one of the world’s best young players in his position and had an exceptional season with the Bianconeri in 2025/26 as he bagged 11 goals and assisted 10 times. He has a valuation of £56 million on Transfermarkt.

Juve are believed to have shown reluctance in selling Yildiz but having missed out on the Champions League for next season and needing to raise funds, if Arsenal make a concrete offer, it may be difficult to turn it down.

Yildiz a brilliant possible recruit for Arsenal

Kenan Yildiz is an exceptional young talent and would be a terrific addition to the Arsenal squad. However, his signing could cost the Gunners much more than his Transfermarkt valuation considering Juventus’ desire to hold onto him.

Nonetheless, he promises to be a significant upgrade over existing left wingers for the Londoners with his intelligent positioning between the lines, creative dribbling and footwork, and finishing standing out amongst other well-rounded attributes.

The Turkish international’s best characteristic is the ability to play effectively in the interior of the pitch, drifting inwards after picking up the ball, which ensures he is able to get into goal-scoring positions and create straightforward chances.

Following Turkey’s group stage elimination at the FIFA World Cup, Yildiz could make a decision on his future at Juventus in the next few weeks and Arsenal will look to seize any opportunity they can to secure his purchase.