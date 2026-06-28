Chelsea make contact to sign Andreas Schjelderup

Chelsea have made contact to sign highly rated Norwegian left winger Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica this summer, according to Record via Sport Witness.

Schjelderup moved to Benfica from Danish club Nordsjaelland in January 2023 and has since registered 15 goals and 15 assists in 86 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

One of his standout moments came during Benfica’s 2024-25 Portuguese League Cup triumph, when he scored the winning goal in the final against rivals Sporting Lisbon.

The Norwegian’s reputation has soared over the past six months, and he was even described as a ‘great talent’ by José Mourinho. Earlier this year, he looked set to leave Benfica, but his fortunes were transformed after a string of outstanding displays earned him a regular place in the starting XI.

Since then, he has become one of the club’s most influential attacking players, finishing the recently concluded campaign with ten goals and seven assists. He has also continued to impress for Norway, featuring prominently before their elimination by France in the final group-stage fixture.

Having shown such consistent displays over the past year, it’s no surprise he’s beginning to attract interest, with Sport Witness reporting that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the winger.

‘Great talent’

The latest club to enter the race for Schjelderup is Chelsea, according to Record via Sport Witness, which claims that the London giants have made contact to discuss his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, despite the Blues making contact, the report clarifies that talks have not advanced at this stage, as the 22-year-old is also weighing up his options amid interest from AC Milan, Como,

Despite an initial £86m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2028, Benfica are open to offers around £34m, with Chelsea now showing interest, according to the Portuguese outlet.

Last summer, Chelsea spent heavily to bolster their attack as they looked to improve on their 2024-25 campaign, in which they netted 64 goals.

However, the Blues ended the season netting 58 goals and even went on a five-game streak without scoring in the Premier League towards the end of last season.

While Joao Pedro finished the season as the team’s highest scorer, the wide options like Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Pedro Neto largely underperformed.

Hence, the Blues could do with a more effective winger, and Schjelderup’s £34m price tag could present good value for money.