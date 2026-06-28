Arsenal have to pay £100m+ to sign Bruno Guimaraes



According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have to pay more than £100 million to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners are eager to sign a marquee midfielder this summer, and Guimaraes has recently emerged as a top target. The club made an initial verbal offer of around £55 million, which was knocked back by the Magpies.

The Premier League champions are poised to return with a second approach. Amidst this, The Telegraph claim that Newcastle may not entertain the departure of their captain unless they receive in excess of £100 million.

There is a belief that Arsenal won’t offer anything close to the reported asking price.

Unlikely

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He had an injury-plagued 2025/26 season with the Magpies, but still stood out with his performances in the English top-flight.

The Brazilian won an impressive 6 duels and 2 tackles per game with 4 recoveries. He likewise excelled with his creativity with 15 goal contributions in the league. Only 2 of his 9 goals came from the penalty spot for Newcastle.

The 28-year-old would be a perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice at Arsenal next season. With Rice managing nerve hamstring pain, the Gunners can afford to rest him and play Guimaraes alongside Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino or Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The former Lyon man would be a proper midfield upgrade for the Gunners, but they are still unlikely to pay over the odds. With Guimaraes turning 29 in November, the club have pretty much no resale value for any funds spent.

A package of £65-70 million itself would represent some risk as Guimaraes could experience a dip in his performances heading into his early 30s. Hence, it looks out of question that Arsenal will pay £100m+ to purchase the Brazilian.

Guimaraes, who has been described as ‘complete‘ by Sky Sports, could still leave the Magpies for a lesser fee if he were to personally push for an exit. He will enter the last 2 years of his contract in July, and a reluctance to renew could force Newcastle’s hands.

For now, Newcastle seem optimistic that their talismanic captain will prolong his stay with an improved contract.