Man Utd, Tottenham & Arsenal ‘keen’ on signing Alex Scott

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, as per Caught Offside.

Under former manager Andoni Iraola’s guidance, the Cherries developed several top-class talents in recent years, including Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi, Antoine Semenyo, Milos Kerkez, and Dominic Solanke.

Last season, the Spanish boss helped several more players flourish at the Vitality Stadium, with Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan, Adrien Truffert, and Alex Scott among those who impressed.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Scott’s recent promising performances haven’t gone unnoticed as Man Utd, Tottenham, and Arsenal are ‘keen’ on him.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have even held talks to enquire about the details of signing him, with the Cherries valuing their star man at around £60m.

Bournemouth don’t want to part ways with the 22-year-old, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. They are even willing to tie him down to a fresh long-term contract.

Following Casemiro’s departure, Man Utd are keen on revamping the midfield department and are prioritising signing Mateus Fernandes after agreeing on a deal in principle with Atalanta to buy Ederson.

Battle

However, Tottenham have stepped up efforts to purchase the Portuguese and are even ready to match West Ham United’s £85m asking price. As a result, Man Utd have shifted focus to alternative options and have identified Scott as one.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Lilywhites are prepared to spend big this summer to hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to turn the situation around next campaign. After reinforcing the backline, Spurs are looking to overhaul the midfield.

On the other hand, Arsenal are seemingly planning to purchase a new midfielder as Christian Norgaard struggled to find regular game time last campaign.

Scott is a highly talented player and showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last season. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Tottenham, or Arsenal should any of those club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners, the Lilywhites, or the Red Devils eventually make a concrete approach to lure Scott away from the Vitality Stadium this summer.