Man Utd eye move to sign Arsenal target Gilberto Mora

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Arsenal target Gilberto Mora, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, helping his side win a couple of domestic competitions.

Although the Red Devils displayed inconsistent performances last term, the Portuguese showcased his productivity, scoring nine goals and registering 22 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

However, with the 31-year-old set to enter the final year of his current contract, his long-term future is currently uncertain. Mason Mount is the backup option United currently have to deploy in the creative midfield position.

However, he has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Chelsea. So, it appears United have started making plans for the future regarding the No.10 position.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are interested in Mora and have been monitoring his performances closely for Mexico in this World Cup. United’s scouts watched him closely vs Czechia, where he helped his country win 3-0.

However, the Old Trafford club will have to overcome fierce competition to purchase him, as Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool are also keen on him. They have even held talks with the player’s representatives, but United are determined to position themselves strongly for any future moves.

Mora to Man Utd

The report state that apart from the Premier League giants, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid are also in this race. However, Real Madrid are regarded as his most likely destination if he leaves Club Tijuana.

The 17-year-old currently plans to focus on developing his career in Mexico, and he will not turn 18 until October 2027. Under current regulations, the youngster cannot move to Europe before reaching that age.

Mora is a highly talented creative midfielder and is comfortable providing cover on the flanks. He has even been featuring regularly for Club Tijuana’s first team.

The Mexican might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.