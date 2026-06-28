Arsenal best placed to sign Christos Tzolis



According to Voetbal Primeur, Arsenal are best placed to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis this summer.

The Premier League champions are aiming to strengthen their left-wing department and they have earmarked Tzolis as a possible transfer target. The north London giants have explored a deal for the Greece international and they have a ‘better chance’ of signing him than anyone else, as per Voetbal Primeur.

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the former Norwich City man for a while and they hold ‘all the cards’ to secure his signature ahead of the chasing pack. Brugge will reportedly hold out for a club-record fee, which means they may seek more than the £34 million sum agreed for Ardon Jashari’s move to AC Milan last summer.

Possible deal

The Gunners presently have Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as their specialist left-sided wingers. The pair went through a lean patch during the back end of last season, and scored just 1 Premier League goal between them.

If Arsenal harbour to win regular trophies, they need upgrades on the left flank. The Gunners may want a marquee solution such as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola alongside a solid deputy option.

Tzolis could be an ideal competitor for the position amid his glowing track record at Brugge. The Greek had a sensational campaign for his club last campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 29 assists from just 52 appearances for them.

He also made a good impression in the Champions League too, scoring against the likes of Atalanta and Atletico Madrid and providing an assist against Barcelona. At just over £34m, he could represent a good acquisition for the Gunners.

The club are unlikely to persuade both Barcola and Rogers to join them as playing time could be a priority. One of them could be signed while Tzolis could be recruited as a backup. He has already opened the door to join the club.

Tzolis’ arrival may likely coincide with Trossard’s exit, given his contract expires in June next year. Martinelli has a deal until next summer with an option for another 12 months. He could make way too if Arsenal secure a marquee left winger.