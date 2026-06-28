Arsenal preparing to launch bid to sign Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to launch a formal proposal to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough, the 23-year-old has showcased his qualities in recent years, guiding his side to win the Europa League last term.

In 55 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman netted 14 goals and registered 11 assists last season. After proving his worth in the Premier League, he has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team, helping his country reach the World Cup knockout stage.

Now, Football Insider state that although Arsenal won the Premier League title last term, their attackers displayed inconsistent performances. So, the Gunners are considering upgrading the flanks and have identified Rogers as ‘top target’.

However, after qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Aston Villa don’t want to part ways with him, having recently tied him down to a fresh long-term contract until 2031.

Still, Arsenal are planning to test Unai Emery’s side’s resolve by launching a formal proposal ‘in the coming weeks,’ and they have slapped a whopping more than £100m price tag on his head.

Rogers is a creative midfielder by trait, but is comfortable playing on the left flank. Moreover, he can provide cover on the opposite side if needed. The youngster is quick, strong, technically sound, can make surging runs from deep, can score emphatic goals from outside the box, and also works hard without possession.

Rogers to Arsenal

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as options to deploy on the left flank. Moreover, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke can provide cover in this position if needed. But Martinelli and Trossard have entered the final year of their respective contracts.

So, speculation surrounding their futures has been emerging in recent weeks. On the other hand, Eze is more comfortable centrally, while Madueke is a right-winger by trait.

Rogers is a Premier League-proven player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him to the Emirates club ahead of next season.