Man Utd ‘trying’ to beat Tottenham in race to sign Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly ‘trying to get ahead’ of Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as per transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

Following the Hammers’ relegation, the Portuguese has been the subject of considerable transfer interest this summer. Initially, the Red Devils made a move to purchase him, while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal were also linked with him.

However, Tottenham have reportedly been making a big push to finalise the operation by defeating other clubs in this race. They were even close to agreeing on personal terms with him.

Now, on X, Moretto states that Man Utd have held fresh contacts with the player’s representatives ‘in the last few hours’ and are willing to improve their contract proposal to persuade him to join.

United are even set to open formal talks with West Ham to finalise the operation. Although Spurs are still in this race, Michael Carrick’s side are ‘trying to get ahead’ of the Lilywhites.

Moretto wrote:

“Manchester United is back in the chase for Mateus Fernandes. In the last few hours, there have been new contacts with the player; the Red Devils are willing to improve their contractual offer to convince him to sign. “Manchester United also plans to hold direct talks with West Ham. Tottenham remains in the race and has pressed hard in recent days, but now United is trying to get ahead.”

Battle

Having moved to the London Stadium from Southampton last summer, he still has a contract until 2031. So, the Hammers don’t want to sell him for cheap despite enduring relegation and want around £80m.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Tottenham are keen on revamping the squad this summer, and Roberto De Zerbi is prioritising overhauling the engine room. Alongside the Portuguese, Spurs have been working on a deal to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

On the other hand, following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent, Man Utd are planning to overhaul the midfield department and have already agreed on a deal to sign Ederson.

Carrick is said to be looking to add at least one more midfielder, and after Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee issue, United could do with signing a third one.

Fernandes is a box-to-box midfielder by trait and is also comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

The 21-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his services.