Arsenal eye move to sign Liverpool star Curtis Jones

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, as per a recent report.

After ranking through the Reds’ youth system, the 25-year-old has enjoyed great success at Anfield, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, he has mainly featured as a rotational option over the years. With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent weeks.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Arsenal are big fans of the Englishman and could make a concrete approach to secure his services in this window.

However, Inter Milan are also in this race, with the midfielder open to joining the Italian giants. The Nerazzurri have already seen their two proposals, worth up to £21m, rejected by Liverpool, who want around £35m.

If Inter eventually fail to seal the deal, Jones would be ready to move to the Emirates Stadium. On the other hand, Aston Villa are also interested in signing him.

Jones is a technically gifted box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the right-back position if needed.

Jones to Arsenal

Following Christian Norgaard’s struggles to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up last term, Arsenal are seemingly planning to purchase a new midfielder this summer.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Alex Scott being among them. However, Jones is now emerging as a new target.

The Liverpool star is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal should they purchase him, especially given that he would be a cheaper option than their other targets.

However, Jones has had fitness problems in recent years, and Arsenal need to be careful about that before making a potential move.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.